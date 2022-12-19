OnePlus Phones to Have “Zero Net Profit Margin” From Now On

OnePlus hosted an event last Saturday to celebrate its ninth anniversary. There were many notable announcements regarding the brand’s future plans, one of which was a strategic new partnership between Oppo and OnePlus. As such, Oppo will now invest $1.43 billion into OnePlus over the next three years.

OnePlus will be the leading brand for flagship smartphones under the new dual-brand strategy. OnePlus products will also have a zero profit margin to help maintain high-quality products at low price points. Hopefully, this means that OnePlus phones will become more affordable once again.

OnePlus products and phones will only be sold online in China, just as the company originally started its journey. Customers will also be able to get repairs at Oppo service centers throughout the country.

Oppo’s online shop in China already lists the latest OnePlus smartphones and accessories. Last but not least, the OnePlus community app in China has been relaunched to allow OnePlus fans to share, discuss and discuss all things OnePlus.

OnePlus 11

Going forward, the Chinese brand’s next major launch is going to be the highly anticipated OnePlus 11 series. There is no confirmation on a launch date yet, but since this series usually debuts during the first quarter of each year, we expect the same thing from the OnePlus 11.

Although we don’t have a launch date, OnePlus has already confirmed the phone’s design through an official teaser trailer. This trailer shows the same design we saw earlier in leaked images.

Have a look.

As for specifications, the OnePlus 11 is expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 S0C, a 2K 120Hz OLED screen with LTPO, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.