ECC Approves Supplementary Grants of Over Rs. 1 Billion

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Wednesday approved technical supplementary grants of Rs. 1.02 billion.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of ECC today and approved proposals of different Ministries and Divisions including amount for fishermen registered with Baluchistan Fisheries Department for the purchase of boat engines. pic.twitter.com/3EawugrfPg — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) December 21, 2022

ALSO READ ECC Allows Export of 100,000 Tonnes of Sugar

The committee considered a summary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 822.75 million enabling Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) to disburse Rs. 250,000 per head to 3,291 fishermen registered with Balochistan Fisheries Department for the purchase of boat engines.

The committee approved another technical supplementary grant of Rs. 200 million in favor of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination for Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital (GTTH), Lahore.

The ECC also considered a summary of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) on the assignment of the working interest in exploration licenses/blocks and approved the transfer of 30 percent working interest of M/s MoL to M/s MPCL in Margala Block.

It was apprised that Margala Block is governed by Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Rules 2001. The acquiring company M/s MPCL is operating in Pakistan since 1954 and has working interests in 23 exploration licenses and 15 development and production leases. The ECC was further informed that MoL has cleared all its financial obligations.

ALSO READ Govt Forms Committee to Devise Circular Debt Settlement Plan for Gas Sector

The ECC deferred a summary submitted by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) for foreign exchange coverage to Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and directed the Ministry of Energy to resubmit the summary after reviewing the numbers.

Federal Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM’s Tariq Bajwa, Tariq Pasha and Dr. Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Federal Secretaries, and senior officers attended the meeting.