All Students in Karachi’s 38 Colleges Fail Intermediate Annual Exams

Sindh’s education system is in shambles, as the devastating results of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) annual examinations have revealed.

The board’s official Facebook account shared the shocking results on Saturday, disclosing that not even a single student, from Karachi’s 25 government and 13 private colleges, could secure a passing grade in the annual intermediate examination.

For such a disappointing performance, the board has also revoked these colleges’ recognition certificates.

The principals of these institutions were also criticized for their institutions’ low enrollment records.

In related news, earlier this month, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of the second annual examinations of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II for the academic year 2021-22.

The cumulative pass rate for the HSSC Part-II examination was 73.99 percent. During the result announcement event, FBISE Chairman Qaiser Alam congratulated the successful students.