PIA Adds New Airbus Plane to its Fleet

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the addition of a new narrow-body Airbus A320 to its fleet, which brings its total tally to 33 aircraft, including 13 Airbus planes.

According to PIA’s spokesperson, Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the airline received four A320s this year, with the fourth arriving at Islamabad International Airport from Abu Dhabi recently.

He said that the new plane’s better cabin would make it possible for the national flag carrier to give its passengers better travel services.

The spokesperson revealed that PIA ordered four aircraft in total. The first one arrived in April and the second in July while the spokesperson did not mention the third plane. However, it is worth noting that it was received by PIA in October of this year.

It is a positive move that the national flag carrier is growing its fleet. The step will allow it to introduce more flights and create more revenue.