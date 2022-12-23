NHA Starts Working on M7 Motorway to Connect the Rest of the Country

The National Highway Authority has begun work on the M-7 project to connect more cities in the country to the Motorway Network.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has invited bids for the motorway’s detailed layout from Hub to Dadu. M-7 is a portion of the southbound motorway from Islamabad to Karachi.

After the completion of M-7, there will be less traffic on M-6. The 207-kilometer-long highway will feature six service areas. In Sindh, a 138-kilometer-long highway will be constructed, while the remainder will be constructed in Balochistan.

In Sukkur, the traffic coming from Hub will be connected to the M-6. The Hub section will be a three-lane highway.

M6 Motorway

Earlier this month, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will lay down the groundwork for the 306-kilometer-long Sukkur-Hyderabad motor (M-6).

The Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway is the final segment of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway, which will interconnect major cities in Pakistan.

A 306-kilometer-long highway with six lanes will be built under this project on a construct, operate, and transition basis with a concession period of approximately 25 years.