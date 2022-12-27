This Widely Used Antioxidant Supplement Can Kill You

One of the most popular antioxidants on the market, beta-carotene, has been linked to higher risks of fatal cardiovascular disease and stroke.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, researchers examined data from 884 previous studies, involving 883,627 participants, for the aforementioned findings.

They found that beta-carotene, which is present in fatty acids, magnesium, zinc, and other synthetic supplements, poses a substantial danger to human life.

Speaking about beta-carotene, a nutritionist, Johna Burdeos, stated that omega-3 fatty acids, and folate, if consumed in optimal quantity, reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. However, it is not certain how beta-carotene increases the risk of heart disease, he remarked.

He further opined that anything, which is consumed excessively, causes serious health effects. Hence, it is essential that one should seek a doctor’s advice for taking supplements, Johna Burdeos added.

Moreover, he also asserted that beta-carotene supplements are not recommended for the public and added that several types of research suggest that it has adverse effects on smokers as it also increases the chances of lung cancer in them.

On the other hand, natural beta-carotene from green, orange, and yellow fruit and vegetables becomes vitamin A in the body, which is important for the eyes and skin, Johna Burdeos revealed.

He concluded that supplements should never replace food and added that they should only be consumed if there is any kind of deficiency, which should be identified by doctors first.