Chicken Prices Break All Records in Karachi

Consumers in Karachi continue to suffer at the expense of poultry vendors, who have raised chicken meat costs to an astronomical high of Rs. 600 per kg, according to reports from Monday.

Chicken has gone out of reach for ordinary residents as a result of the increase from Rs. 500 per kg to Rs. 600 per kg.

ALSO READ Govt Orders Crackdown Against Social Media Users Painting Dark Picture of Economy

The price has risen by Rs. 200 per kilogram in the last month alone. The poultry merchants have unfairly raised their rates, while the administration has taken no action.

Rising Food Prices

In other news, the state-run utility store corporation (USC) raised the prices of sugar, bread, ghee, and other basic goods the day before.

The USC increased the price of sugar by Rs. 19 per kg, ghee by Rs. 75 per kg, and a 20-kg bag of wheat by Rs. 496, according to the announcement.

ALSO READ National Security Revolves Around Economic Security: NSC

Previously, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif declared that the USC will provide targeted discounts on basic food goods. Flour, sugar, ghee, rice, and legumes were among the products.

Consumers registered in the Benazir Income Support Program are entitled to subsidized food goods from Utility Stores branches as well.