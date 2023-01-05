Redmi Note 12 Series Launched Globally Starting at $187

Today, Xiaomi India held a major event where the Redmi Note 12 series made its international debut. The series includes Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+ and all of these units are identical to their Chinese counterparts.

Redmi Note 12

Since the launch event was titled “Redmi Note 12 Series 5G”, we expect Xiaomi to introduce an LTE-only Redmi Note 12 series member soon. The vanilla Redmi Note 12 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset with 4/6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB of storage. There are two cameras at the back of the device, but only one can be used for images – the main 48MP camera with PDAF.

It features a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The phone is available in Green and Black, and the starting price is only $187.

Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Adreno 619

Adreno 619 OS : Android 12, MIUI 13

: Android 12, MIUI 13 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.67″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness

: Memory : RAM : 4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB Internal : 128 GB, 256 GB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Quad) : 48 MP, (wide), 0.8µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front : 8 MP

: Colors: Black, Blue, White

Black, Blue, White Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging Price: $187

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Although the Redmi Note 12 Pro’s overall design is identical, it is actually smaller than its vanilla sibling. The device comes with a Dimensity 1080 chipset instead, a 50MP camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W charging.

Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in Black, Blue, or Pink colors. Prices start at $300 and go all the way up to $340 for the 8 GB/256 GB version.

Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 1080

MediaTek Dimensity 1080 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G68 MC4

Mali-G68 MC4 OS : Android 12, MIUI 13

: Android 12, MIUI 13 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.67″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, 1B colors

: Memory : RAM : 4 6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB Internal : 128 GB, 256 GB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front : 16 MP

: Colors: Black, Blue, White, Violet

Black, Blue, White, Violet Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 67W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 67W fast charging Price: $300

Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ leads the series, as the name says. It shares the same footprint as the non-Plus version and has a 5,000 mAh battery. However, it is the first Indian device to have the 2oo MP Samsung ISOCELL HPX sensor. Charging speeds go up to a whopping 120W and a supporting adapter is included in the retail box.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ starts at $315 and there are three color options: Black, White, or Blue.

Unfortunately, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery or Note 12 Speed will not make it outside of China with their industry-leading 210W fast charging speeds.

A global launch also means that the Redmi Note 12 series is one step closer to arriving in Pakistan.

Specifications