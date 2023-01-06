12 Mysterious Deaths in RY Khan Were Caused by an Unknown Infection in the Brain

The medical committee analyzing the deaths of 12 individuals in Basti Behram Leghari, Rukanpur, has confirmed meningoencephalitis to be the cause of death.

Dr. Hassan Khan, CEO of the District Health Authority, told the media that the committee, chaired by Shaikh Zayed Medical College and Hospital Principal Dr. Muhammad Saleem Leghari, determined that all 12 deaths were caused by meningoencephalitis after conducting a thorough investigation into the cases.

It is important to understand that Meningoencephalitis is an infection of both the meninges (tissue layers that surround the brain) and the brain. It is caused by bacteria, fungi, or viruses and can be fatal if not treated quickly.

The District Health Authority’s Chief Executive Officer stated that the fatalities were most likely caused by direct contact and that medical workers will visit the region to track the situation and promote awareness about the condition.

According to some locals, a local health professional recommended the family members of the deceased to visit a hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, but they did not do so.

The area’s health officials also did not conduct a campaign to raise awareness about the illness or other outbreaks.