Sarfaraz Ahmed is Officially Pakistan's Best Test Wicket-Keeper Ever

Published Jan 6, 2023

Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, came up with a stunning century in the second innings of the series finale against New Zealand in Karachi.

The 35-year-old cricketer showcased an outstanding performance in the ongoing historic Test series, scoring three consecutive fifties and a century.

With this knock, the right-handed batter now has the highest average among Pakistani wicket-keeper batters in the history of Test cricket.

In the opening Test, the Karachi-born batter surpassed Kamran Akmal on the list of Pakistani wicket-keeper batters with the most runs in red-ball cricket.

The right-handed batter has now scored 2,992 Test runs at an average of 38.85 in fifty games, including four centuries and 21 half-centuries.

Kamran Akmal, on the other hand, amassed 2,648 runs in 53 matches while former wicket-keeper, Moin Khan, scored 2,581 runs in 66 Test matches.

Batter Matches  Runs Average  100s 50s
Sarfaraz Ahmed 51 2992 38.85 4 21
Kamran Akmal 53 2,648 30.79 6 12
Imtiaz Ahmad 38 2,010 30.45 3 11
Rashid Latif 37 1,381 28.77 1 7
Moin Khan 66 2,581 28.67 4 14

 

It is worth noting that the Champions Trophy-winning captain returned to the playing XI after an almost four-year absence, with his last match in 2019.

He has also had a successful ODI career, having scored 2,315 runs in 117 matches at an average of 33.5 and a strike rate of 87.8 with two centuries and 11 fifties.

