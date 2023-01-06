Sarfaraz Ahmed is Officially Pakistan’s Best Test Wicket-Keeper Ever

Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, came up with a stunning century in the second innings of the series finale against New Zealand in Karachi.
The 35-year-old cricketer showcased an outstanding performance in the ongoing historic Test series, scoring three consecutive fifties and a century.
With this knock, the right-handed batter now has the highest average among Pakistani wicket-keeper batters in the history of Test cricket.
In the opening Test, the Karachi-born batter surpassed Kamran Akmal on the list of Pakistani wicket-keeper batters with the most runs in red-ball cricket.
The right-handed batter has now scored 2,992 Test runs at an average of 38.85 in fifty games, including four centuries and 21 half-centuries.
Kamran Akmal, on the other hand, amassed 2,648 runs in 53 matches while former wicket-keeper, Moin Khan, scored 2,581 runs in 66 Test matches.
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|100s
|50s
|Sarfaraz Ahmed
|51
|2992
|38.85
|4
|21
|Kamran Akmal
|53
|2,648
|30.79
|6
|12
|Imtiaz Ahmad
|38
|2,010
|30.45
|3
|11
|Rashid Latif
|37
|1,381
|28.77
|1
|7
|Moin Khan
|66
|2,581
|28.67
|4
|14
It is worth noting that the Champions Trophy-winning captain returned to the playing XI after an almost four-year absence, with his last match in 2019.
He has also had a successful ODI career, having scored 2,315 runs in 117 matches at an average of 33.5 and a strike rate of 87.8 with two centuries and 11 fifties.