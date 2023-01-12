Australia Won’t Play ODI Series Versus Afghanistan to Protest Ban on Girls’ Education

Cricket Australia (CA) has withdrawn from the white-ball series against Afghanistan after detailed consultation with relevant stakeholders including the government.

The official statement said the decision came in response to the Taliban’s recent announcement of banning girls from entering educational institutions.

ALSO READ Najam Sethi Keen to Meet India’s Jay Shah to Discuss Asia Cup 2023

Last year, the Afghan government banned education and employment opportunities for women, as well as their access to parks and gyms.

The three-match ODI series, which was scheduled in the UAE in March, was also part of the ICC Super League three-match Men’s ODI series.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” CA said in a statement.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Says He Will Never Respect Fixers Like Mohammad Amir

It is the second time in the last two years that the cricket authority in Australia has canceled the bilateral series against Afghanistan due to the Taliban government.

Australia is scheduled to play two bilateral series against Afghanistan in the next Future Tours cycle. Both will be playing a T20I series at a neutral venue in 2024 and Afghanistan will tour Australia in 2026.