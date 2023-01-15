Prices of Petroleum Products to Remain Unchanged till Jan 31: Dar

Published Jan 15, 2023

The federal government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight, till January 31.

The decision was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a press conference on Sunday.

At the last fortnightly review, the federal government had decreased prices of all petroleum products. The price of petrol was slashed by Rs. 10 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was decreased by Rs. 7.50 per liter.

The government had also cut the prices of light diesel oil (LDO) and kerosene oil by Rs. 10 per liter. The price of petrol will remain at Rs. 214.80 per liter while the price of HSD will be Rs. 227.80 per liter.

