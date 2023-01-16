FBR Appoints Two New Members from IRS Group

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday appointed two new Members from the Inland Revenue Service group.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Monday, Dr. Aftab Imam (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Medium Taxpayers office, Karachi has been appointed as FBR Member stationed at Karachi while Aiysha Khalid (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Islamabad has also been appointed as FBR Member.

Yousif Hyder Shaikh (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Commissioner, Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals-I), Karachi has been given a new assignment as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Medium Taxpayers office, Karachi.

Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) FBR Member has been given a new assignment as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Sargodha.

Nasir Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Corporate Tax Office, Islamabad has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Chief Commissioner-IR, Regional Tax Office, Islamabad, as per Rules, till the posting of the regular incumbent.

Asem Iftikhar (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Director, Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue), Islamabad has been transferred and posted as Chief, Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad.