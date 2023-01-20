Govt Announces Huge Increase in E-Passport Fees

The federal government has announced a significant increase in e-passport fees. The Directorate of Immigration and Passports has notified all passport-issuing authorities, both home and abroad, in this regard.

According to the official notification, the normal fee for a 36-page passport with 5-year validity is Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 13,500 for a 36-page passport with 10-year validity.

The urgent fee for a 36-page passport with 5-year validity is Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 22,500 for a 36-page passport with 10-year validity.

For a 72-page passport with a 5-year validity, the normal fee is Rs. 16,500, whereas the normal fee for a 72-page passport with 10-year validity is Rs. 24,750.

The urgent fee for a 72-page passport with 5-year validity is Rs. 27,000 and Rs. 40,500 for a 72-page passport with 10-year validity.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the e-passport fees.