Govt Announces Huge Increase in E-Passport Fees

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 20, 2023 | 7:00 pm

The federal government has announced a significant increase in e-passport fees. The Directorate of Immigration and Passports has notified all passport-issuing authorities, both home and abroad, in this regard.

According to the official notification, the normal fee for a 36-page passport with 5-year validity is Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 13,500 for a 36-page passport with 10-year validity.

The urgent fee for a 36-page passport with 5-year validity is Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 22,500 for a 36-page passport with 10-year validity.

For a 72-page passport with a 5-year validity, the normal fee is Rs. 16,500, whereas the normal fee for a 72-page passport with 10-year validity is Rs. 24,750.

The urgent fee for a 72-page passport with 5-year validity is Rs. 27,000 and Rs. 40,500 for a 72-page passport with 10-year validity.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the e-passport fees.

Sr. No. Pages Validity Normal Fee (Rs.) Urgent Fee (Rs.)
1. 36 5 Years 9,000 15,000
10 Years 13,500 22,500
2. 72 5 Years 16,500 27,000
10 Years 24,750 40,500

 

