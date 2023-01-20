Govt Announces Huge Increase in E-Passport Fees

The federal government has announced a significant increase in e-passport fees. The Directorate of Immigration and Passports has notified all passport-issuing authorities, both home and abroad, in this regard.
According to the official notification, the normal fee for a 36-page passport with 5-year validity is Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 13,500 for a 36-page passport with 10-year validity.
The urgent fee for a 36-page passport with 5-year validity is Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 22,500 for a 36-page passport with 10-year validity.
For a 72-page passport with a 5-year validity, the normal fee is Rs. 16,500, whereas the normal fee for a 72-page passport with 10-year validity is Rs. 24,750.
The urgent fee for a 72-page passport with 5-year validity is Rs. 27,000 and Rs. 40,500 for a 72-page passport with 10-year validity.
Here is a detailed breakdown of the e-passport fees.
|Sr. No.
|Pages
|Validity
|Normal Fee (Rs.)
|Urgent Fee (Rs.)
|1.
|36
|5 Years
|9,000
|15,000
|10 Years
|13,500
|22,500
|2.
|72
|5 Years
|16,500
|27,000
|10 Years
|24,750
|40,500