Mohammad Rizwan Set to Overtake Kamran Akmal’s Record in PSL 8

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has established himself as one of the best wicket-keeper batters in world cricket in the shortest format of the game.

Rizwan has been immaculate both with the bat and behind the stumps over the past few years and has been one of the major reasons behind Multan Sultans’ success in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Rizwan’s sensational run of form in the PSL has seen him climb the charts in the competition’s highest run-scorers and the best wicket-keepers.

The 30-year-old is currently second on the list of most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in PSL history. Rizwan is only three dismissals away from becoming the best wicket-keeper in the competition’s history and he will be determined to break the record in the upcoming eighth edition of PSL.

The record for most dismissals is currently held by Peshawar Zalmi’s former wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal, who has 62 dismissals to his name in 72 innings across seven tournaments. Akmal, who will not be partaking in the tournament anymore, is on the brink of losing his record.

Rizwan, on the other hand, has 60 dismissals in 58 innings and also has the best dismissals-to-innings ratio in the tournament’s history. The gritty wicket-keeper batter is on course to become the best wicket-keeper in PSL history.

Here is the list of the top five wicket-keepers in PSL history:

Player Innings Dismissals Catches Stumpings Dismissals/Innings Kamran Akmal 72 62 53 9 0.861 Mohammad Rizwan 58 60 46 14 1.034 Sarfaraz Ahmed 72 43 33 10 0.597 Ben Dunk 26 25 22 3 0.961 Luke Ronchi 31 22 19 3 0.709

