Yasir Arafat Set to Become Pakistan’s Bowling Coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a significant step by appointing Yasir Arafat as the bowling and assistant coach of the national team.

As per the media reports, the move comes as PCB looks to restructure the coaching staff in the absence of Mickey Arthur, who is expected to be named team director.

Arthur, who previously served as the head coach of Pakistan for three years, will continue to work full-time with the English county side Derbyshire. This means that Arthur will not be available for every tour.

However, PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi is confident that the former coach is capable of managing the national team with his preferred coaching staff.

It is reported that after receiving approval to select his coaching staff, Arthur proposed Yasir Arafat as his assistant, and PCB accepted his recommendation.

Arafat recently received his level four specialist coaching degree from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which strengthens his credentials for the position.

As a player, the former right-arm pacer has represented Pakistan in three Tests, 11 ODIs, and 13 T20Is, taking 29 wickets in 27 matches across formats.

The former cricketer has also gained valuable coaching experience working for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League and Surrey in England’s domestic circuit.