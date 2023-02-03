Here are the Players of the Tournament From Each PSL Season

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is around the corner and the excitement around the tournament is at its peak. The cricketing fraternity from around the globe is anxiously waiting to watch their favorite superstars in action as the best T20 players around the globe gather in Pakistan to fight for the coveted PSL title.

International superstars such as Alex Hales, Jason Roy, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Rashid Khan, alongside Pakistan superstars such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Rizwan will be determined to put in impressive displays and lead their respective side to the title.

Over the years, PSL has witnessed some amazing performances from both local and international players, with the likes of Andre Russell, Luke Ronchi, Kamran Akmal, Daren Sammy, and Mohammad Hafeez lighting up the stadiums in the UAE and Pakistan.

The seven editions of the PSL have seen seven different player of the tournament awards, with a variety of stars putting in their best to win Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament.

Let’s have a deeper look into the player of the tournament winners in each of the seven PSL seasons:

Ravi Bopara – PSL 1

Former England all-rounder, Ravi Bopara was announced as the player of the tournament in the inaugural edition of the PSL. Bopara was the only shining light in an otherwise horrid performance from Karachi Kings. Kings only managed to win two out of nine matches in the PSL as they finished fourth in the five-team tournament.

The English all-rounder finished as the second-highest run-scorer and the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Bopara scored 329 runs at an average of 54.83 and a strike rate of 132.12 in eight innings. He also picked up 11 wickets at an average of 13.81 and an economy rate of 6.90.

Matches Runs Batting ave. Strike Rate Wickets Bowling ave. Economy 9 329 54.83 132.12 11 13.81 6.90

Kamran Akmal – PSL 2

Former Peshawar Zalmi wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal was the obvious choice for the player of the tournament award in the second season as he finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer and played an integral part in Peshawar Zalmi’s title-winning campaign.

Kamran scored 353 runs at an average of 32.09 and a strike rate of 129.30 in 11 matches in the tournament. He also finished as the best wicket-keeper in the tournament with a total of 12 dismissals which included seven catches and five stumpings.

Matches Runs Batting ave. Strike Rate Catches Stumpings Total Dismissals 11 353 32.09 129.30 7 5 12

Luke Ronchi – PSL 3

New Zealand wicket-keeper, Luke Ronchi was named the player of the tournament for the third season of PSL for his remarkable performance with the bat throughout the competition. Ronchi’s sensational performances were the biggest reason behind Islamabad United’s second title win in three editions.

Ronchi finished as the leading run-scorer in the competition with 435 runs at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 182.00 in 11 matches he played in the tournament. His ability to take on the bowling attack from the very first delivery and put in consistent performances made him the most valuable player in PSL 3.

Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 50s 11 435 43.50 182.00 5

Shane Watson – PSL 4

Legendary Australian batter, Shane Watson was head and shoulders above the rest of his competition in the fourth edition of the PSL as his performances led Quetta Gladiators to their maiden title win. Watson was named the player of the tournament for his consistent displays with the bat as he finished as the leading run-getter in the competition.

Watson scored 430 runs at an average of 43.00 and a strike rate of 143.81 in 12 matches in the tournament. His performances at the top of the order laid the perfect platform for Quetta to put on massive totals on the board and ultimately win the match.

Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 50s 12 430 43.00 143.81 4

Babar Azam – PSL 5

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam was at his best in the fifth edition of the PSL. He set the record for most runs in a single edition of the tournament as his exceptional displays at the top of the order proved to be crucial for Karachi Kings in their first title win in PSL history.

The star batter scored 473 runs at an average of 59.12 and a strike rate of 124.14 in 11 innings he played in the tournament. Babar’s consistent performances at the top of the order provided Karachi with a solid base to work around with, which ultimately led them to become the champions of PSL 5.

Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 50s 12 473 59.12 124.14 5

Sohaib Maqsood – PSL 6

Experienced Pakistani middle-order batter, Sohaib Maqsood proved his worth with the bat as he played some sensational knocks in PSL 6. Sohaib’s promotion to one down proved to be a masterstroke as he took on the attack to the bowlers and put in impressive displays throughout the competition.

Sohaib finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament as his impact on the team was unmatched. His magnificent displays helped Multan secure their first PSL title. He scored 428 runs at an average of 47.55 and a strike rate of 156.77 in 12 matches in the competition.

Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 50s 12 428 47.55 156.77 5

Mohammad Rizwan – PSL 7

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan continued his sensational T20 form in the latest edition of the PSL. After finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the previous edition, he achieved the same in PSL 7 as he led Multan Sultans to their second successive final. Despite not being able to retain their title after a loss to Lahore, Rizwan’s performances were too good to be ignored.

Rizwan was announced as the player of the tournament for his consistent displays with the bat. He scored 546 runs at an average of 68.25 and a strike rate of 126.68 in 12 matches in the tournament. He was also the joint-best wicket-keeper in the tournament with nine dismissals which included seven catches and two stumpings.

Matches Runs Batting ave. Strike Rate Catches Stumpings Total Dismissals 12 546 68.25 126.68 7 2 9

With PSL 8 just a few days away, players from around the world are gearing up to put in their best performances n order to help their respective sides win the title. It will be interesting to see which player will be able to win the player of the tournament award in PSL 8.

