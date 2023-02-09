CDA to Establish Helpline for Visitors in Islamabad’s F-9 Park

Following the rape of a woman in Islamabad’s F-9 Park, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to establish a helpline in the park for visitors. According to CDA, this decision has been taken for the convenience of the visitors.

The helpline will be set up and its number will be displayed at various places inside the park. Citizens will be able to inform the park administration by calling the helpline in case of an unpleasant incident.

According to the officials, F-9 Park covers an area of 765 hectares and a large part of the park consists of forest. Citizens often go to the forest area of the park and lose their way. This helpline will also be helpful for the citizens who lose their way in the park.

CDA officials say that after the recent incident, the monitoring in the park is being made stricter. More motorcycles are being given to CDA field staff while the number of staff in the park is also being increased.

Timings are being fixed for entering the forest area of the park, citizens will be prohibited from entering the forest area of the park during the evening hours. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have also been contacted to increase police patrolling in the park during the evening hours, the officials added.