PIA Achieves Big Milestone in Islamabad

By Asma Sajid | Published Feb 9, 2023 | 5:03 pm

PIA achieved a significant milestone as it was approved by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to carry out Check Maintenance in Islamabad. This is a major advancement for PIA’s engineering in Islamabad as it can now perform Check-A maintenance on its A320 aircraft.

After successfully completing Check-1A and other lower checks, an A320 aircraft (AP-BLU) was cleared for service.

The maintenance work was carried out in the new maintenance hangar at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), which offers a well-lit and comfortable environment for maintenance staff even at night.

ALSO READ

AVM Amir Hayat, the CEO of PIA, expressed his gratitude to the Chief Engineer Officer, Amir, and his team for their successful completion of Check-A maintenance in Islamabad.

lens

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed Starrer ‘Barzakh’ is Making Waves Worldwide Already
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Clears Illegal Structures in Major Anti-Encroachment Operation
Read more in proproperty
close
>