PIA Achieves Big Milestone in Islamabad

PIA achieved a significant milestone as it was approved by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) to carry out Check Maintenance in Islamabad. This is a major advancement for PIA’s engineering in Islamabad as it can now perform Check-A maintenance on its A320 aircraft.

After successfully completing Check-1A and other lower checks, an A320 aircraft (AP-BLU) was cleared for service.

The maintenance work was carried out in the new maintenance hangar at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), which offers a well-lit and comfortable environment for maintenance staff even at night.

ALSO READ Supreme Court Asks for Record of 2005 Earthquake Relief Funds

AVM Amir Hayat, the CEO of PIA, expressed his gratitude to the Chief Engineer Officer, Amir, and his team for their successful completion of Check-A maintenance in Islamabad.