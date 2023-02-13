Iconic Yak Grill Passu Sealed by District Administration

The Yak Grill Passu, a popular restaurant in Hunza, has been sealed by the district administration of Gojal for violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The restaurant took to social media to express its concerns, alleging that the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gojal, Rao Rafay Afzal, unlawfully sealed the place on grounds of using electric heaters after it denied the district administration’s requests for discounts.

It further noted that business operations are protected by the law, adding that it plans to challenge the decision in court.

In response to the allegations, AC Rafay spoke to ProPakistani and rejected the accusations made by the restaurant. He stated that these allegations are merely propaganda aimed at manipulating public opinion.

He also confirmed that Section 144 of CrPC was imposed on 28 November 2022 against the use of heavy appliances and electric heaters in Gojal. He added that its violation is punishable under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).