FBR Resumes POS Invoicing Prize Scheme

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 15, 2023 | 6:37 pm
FBR | POS | ProPakistani

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has resumed its suspended Point of Sale (POS) Prize Scheme from February 1 and the next draw will now be held in March 2023.

In a tweet, FBR said that all the verified invoices of February 2023 and the suspension period will be included in the upcoming prize draw.

ALSO READ

The FBR encourages the public to actively participate in the scheme, the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention here that FBR suspended the scheme in November last year. At the time, it said that the SRO 1005 of 2021 regarding the POS Prize Scheme has been suspended to make it more inclusive and participatory for the public.

ProPK Staff

lens

Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Natural Curves in Crystal Off-Shoulder Gown
Read more in lens

proproperty

Kuwait’s SSH to Design Twin-Tower ‘Aurum One’ in Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
close
>