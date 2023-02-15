UAE Green Visa is the Most Demanded Residency Option

The Green Visa in the UAE is the most in-demand residency service, as confirmed by travel agents. The 5-year, self-sponsored visa is issued to skilled workers, freelancers or self-employed individuals, and investors or businessmen.

For eligible individuals, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai provides a 60-day entry permit to fulfill the required process. This permit is similar to the one given to Golden Visa applicants, but that permit has 6-month validity and offers multiple entries.

ALSO READ US Delegation to Visit Pakistan with Economic Ties on Agenda

Applicants can apply for a Green Visa permit via the GDRFA website or Amer centers at a fee of AED 335.75 ($91). An additional AED 650 ($650) must be paid if the applicant is already in UAE.

The Green Visa program has separate requirements for each category. Skilled professionals must have a valid employment contract, a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, and a monthly salary of at least AED 15,000 ($4,083).

Freelancers or self-employed individuals must have a bachelor’s degree or specialized diploma and an annual income of at least AED 360,000 ($98,000) or financial proof. Investors or businessmen must obtain approval and provide investment proof.