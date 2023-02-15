UAE Green Visa is the Most Demanded Residency Option

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 15, 2023 | 11:07 am

The Green Visa in the UAE is the most in-demand residency service, as confirmed by travel agents. The 5-year, self-sponsored visa is issued to skilled workers, freelancers or self-employed individuals, and investors or businessmen.

For eligible individuals, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai provides a 60-day entry permit to fulfill the required process. This permit is similar to the one given to Golden Visa applicants, but that permit has 6-month validity and offers multiple entries.

ALSO READ

Applicants can apply for a Green Visa permit via the GDRFA website or Amer centers at a fee of AED 335.75 ($91). An additional AED 650 ($650) must be paid if the applicant is already in UAE.

The Green Visa program has separate requirements for each category. Skilled professionals must have a valid employment contract, a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, and a monthly salary of at least AED 15,000 ($4,083).

ALSO READ

Freelancers or self-employed individuals must have a bachelor’s degree or specialized diploma and an annual income of at least AED 360,000 ($98,000) or financial proof. Investors or businessmen must obtain approval and provide investment proof.

Salman Ahmed

lens

Sania Mirza Living Her Best Life With Huma Qureshi and Farah Khan Amidst Personal Struggles
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Approves Expansion of Srinagar Highway and Jinnah Avenue
Read more in proproperty
close
>