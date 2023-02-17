Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 17th, 2023: Teams Fight for the Top Spot

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Multan Sultans will host Peshawar Zalmi in tonight’s encounter in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8. The match will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium at 6:00 PM.

Muhammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans will be looking to continue their momentum after a convincing win against Quetta Gladiators. They had previously lost their opening game against Lahore Qalandars. Multan currently sit at the top of the PSL points table with 2 points in 2 matches.

Peshawar Zalmi, high on their win against Karachi Kings, will be looking to secure a second consecutive win and move to the top of the PSL standings. The Babar Azam-led side won their opening match against Karachi Kings in a thriller at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

Both Multan and Peshawar have had solid starts to the tournament and will be aiming to continue their fine run in the competition.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Friday, 17 February Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi 6:00 pm (PKT) Multan Cricket Stadium

