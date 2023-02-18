Xiaomi Confirms Poco C55’s Design and Launch Date

Xiaomi has officially teased its new budget phone, the Poco C55. The company has unveiled the phone’s design and has confirmed its February 21 launch date as well.

The phone will be available for purchase in India soon but should arrive in other markets after a while.

The teasers released by Poco showcase C55’s design features, including a faux leather back panel with an island that spans the width of the phone, in your typical Poco phone fashion.

This island houses two cameras, an LED flash, and a fingerprint reader. The Poco logo is also prominently displayed on the back of the phone.

Experience Speed and Swag the way it was meant to be with the #POCOC55. Dropping on 21st Feb at 12 noon on @flipkart. pic.twitter.com/6AQDOaZxSc — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 17, 2023

The teaser image shows the phone in green color, but there are definitely going to be other options as well.

Poco has not provided detailed specifications for the Poco C55. However, it is expected to be a variant of the Redmi 12C, which would include a Helio G85 SoC, a 6.71″ HD+ LCD screen, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Poco C55 will feature up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage and there may be other memory configurations as well. Its primary camera will have a 50MP sensor with a depth unit, while a 5MP camera will be available on the front for selfies and video calls.

Since it is going to be a Redmi 12C in a different skin, we can also expect to see a micro USB port, 10W charging, and dual SIM support.

The official pricing should be revealed during the launch event on February 21.