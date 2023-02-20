RDA Continues to Demolish and Seal Illegal Commercial Buildings in Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has intensified its crackdown against illegal commercial buildings situated in various parts of the Rawalpindi district.

On the stern orders of RDA Chairman, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the department is going after illegal buildings in line with the relevant rules and regulations of the RDA.

According to details, the RDA has demolished three illegal shops in different areas of the district. Three illegal plazas and six shops in various areas of the district have also been sealed.

The action against the illegal facilities was carried out by the RDA’s Enforcement Squad. These illegal structures are located on High Court Road, Bostan Khan Road, and Gulraiz Housing Scheme.

The RDA has continuously been taking strict action against illegal buildings in the district. Last week, the RDA demolished an under-construction illegal commercial building on Defense Road.

The building was being constructed without any NOC, plan, or map approved by the RDA. The RDA also requested the public to remove encroachments to avoid further losses.