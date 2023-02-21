FBR Extends Time for Imposing Regulatory and Customs Duty on Over 600 Luxury Items

At the time of the passage of the Finance Bill to impose Rs. 170 billion in taxes, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to extend the time period upto March 31, 2023, for imposing/raising time-bound regulatory duties (RDs) and Additional Customs Duties (ACDs) on the import of over 600 luxury and non-essential items including vehicles, chocolates/electronics/cosmetics, home appliances, and furniture, etc.

The FBR had issued SRO1571(I)/2022 and SRO1572(I)/2022 dated August 22, 2022, to increase/revise regulatory duties and also raise additional customs duty on the import of luxury and non-essential items.

The enhanced rates of RDs remained applicable from August 22, 2022, to February 21, 2023, under the SRO1571(I)/2022 and RD remained applicable on the import of items falling under the serial number 554 of the SRO.1571(I)/2022 from August 22, 2022, to November 1, 2022. The FBR will issue new notifications to extend the time period of the regulatory duties and the ACDs on the import of luxury and non-essential items up to March 31, 2023.

Under the SRO1572(I)/2022, a 7 percent additional customs duty was applicable on goods falling under tariff slab of 30 percent and higher slabs as well as slabs of specific rates, except the following which shall be charged at the rate of two percent: on the goods falling under specified PCT codes and cars, jeeps, light commercial vehicles in CKD condition exceeding 1,000cc and heavy commercial vehicles in CKD condition.

From August 22, 2022, to February 21, 2023, the FBR also imposed a 35 percent additional customs duty on the import of vehicles falling under the PCT codes of 8703.2323 (Sport utility vehicles -SUVs 4×4); 8703.2329 (other vehicles); 8703.2490 (other vehicles, with only compression- ignition internal combustion piston engine (diesel or semidiesel); 8703.3223 (Components for the assembly/manufacture of sport utility vehicles, in any kit form); 8703.3225 (all-terrain vehicles (4×4); 8703.3229 (other); 8703.3390 (other vehicles, with both spark-ignition internal combustion piston engine and electric motor as motors for propulsion, other than those capable of being charged by plugging to an external source of electric power); and 8703.9000 (other) as per the SRO1517(I)/2022.

Under the SRO1571(I)/2022, the regulatory duty was increased from 5 percent to 100 percent on the import of new vehicles of a cylinder capacity exceeding 1000cc but not exceeding 1300cc.

The RD also increased the import of chocolates from 10 to 49 percent; jams, fruit jellies, marmalades, fruit or nut puree, and fruit or nut pastes, obtained by cooking, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter from 20 percent to 49 percent.

The regulatory duty was increased from 20 to 49 percent on the import of fruit, nuts, and other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or spirit, not elsewhere specified or Included.

The RD was also increased from 30 to 49 percent on the import of waters, including natural or artificial mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavored; ice and snow.

The FBR had imposed 20 percent RD on the import of seeds, jewelry boxes (49 percent RD); doors, windows, and other frames (49 percent RD), and storage heating radiators (49 percent RD).

The RD was increased on the import of 25 to 49 percent on the import of waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavored.

The FBR had imposed 49 percent RD on the import of baths, shower-baths, sinks, and washbasins; 24 percent RD on toilet papers, toilet or facial tissue stocks, and 49 percent RD on the import of tableware and kitchenware.

The RD was increased from 30 to 49 percent on the import of tableware, kitchenware, other household articles, and toilet articles, of porcelain or china.

The RD was increased from 30 to 49 percent on the import of table, kitchen or other household articles and parts thereof, of iron or steel, iron or steel wool; pot scourers and scouring or polishing pads, gloves, and the like, of iron or steel.

The RD was increased from 15 percent to 49 percent on the import of spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake- servers, fish- knives, butcher- knives, sugar tongs, and similar kitchen or tableware.

The RD was increased from 10 percent to 49 percent on the import of hair dryers, other hairdressing apparatus, electric ovens, electric ranges, electric roasters/grillers, other coffee or tea makers, and toasters.

The RD was increased from Rs. 300/set to Rs. 1,000/set on the import of Line telephone sets with cordless handsets other having C&F value up to US$ 30 per set.

The RD was increased from Rs. 3,000 per set to Rs.6,000 per set on the import of Line telephone sets with cordless handsets having C&F Value above US$ 30 per set but not exceeding US$ 100 per set.

The FBR had imposed five percent RD on the import of all kinds of microphones and stands therefore; loudspeakers, whether or not mounted in their enclosures, headphones, and earphones, whether or not combined with a microphone, and sets consisting of a microphone and one or more loudspeakers; audio-frequency electric amplifiers; electric sound amplifier sets.

The RD was increased on the import of LCD, LED, and OLED from 15 percent to 49 percent.

The FBR had imposed 29 percent RD on the import of electronic cigarettes and similar personal electric vaporizing devices.

Similarly, 49 percent RD was imposed on the import of smoking pipes including pipe bowls and cigar and cigarette holders and parts thereof.

The FBR had raised RD from 30 percent to 49 percent on the import of spectacles, goggles, and the like, corrective and protective or other.

The FBR had imposed 47 percent RD on the import of pianos including automatic pianos and other string musical instruments.

The RD at the rate of 45 percent was applicable on the import of military weapons and revolvers and pistols.

The RD was increased from 20 to 45 percent on the import of other firearms and similar devices which operate by the firing of an explosive charge (for example, sporting shotguns and rifles, muzzle-loading firearms, very pistols, and other devices designed to project only signal flares, pistols Sunglasses Wrist watches, pocket watches, and other watches, including stopwatches, with a case of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal. 5 and revolvers for firing blank ammunition, captive- bolt humane killers, and line-throwing guns.

The RD was increased from 25 to 45 percent on the import of other arms (for example, spring, air or gas guns and pistols, truncheons).

The RD was increased from 25 to 45 percent on the import of seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof (except PCT codes 9401.1000, 9401.2010, 9401.2020, 9401.2090, and 9401.3000, 9401.9000).

The RD was increased from 45 to 49 percent on the import of other furniture and parts thereof (except PCT code 9403.9000).

The FBR has imposed 49 percent RD on the import of mattress supports and articles of bedding and similar furnishing.

The FBR had imposed 45 percent RD on the import of luminaries and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotting lights and parts thereof.

The RD was increased from 25 to 45 percent on the import of combs, hair slides, and the like; hairpins, curling pins, curling grips, hair- curlers, and the like, other than those of heading 85.16, and parts thereof.

The RD at the rate of 49 percent was applicable on the import of powder puffs and pads for the application of cosmetics or toilet preparations.