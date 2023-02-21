Looking for Cutting-Edge Medical Aesthetic Services in Pakistan? Rehman Medical Center (RMC) May Be the Answer.

If you’ve been on the lookout for advanced and reliable medical aesthetic treatments in Pakistan, Rehman Medical Center (RMC) may prove to be a good choice.

Located in Islamabad, RMC is delivering 360-degree healthcare solutions, aesthetic treatments being one of them. Rehman Medical Center (RMC) offers a range of advanced medical and aesthetic treatments to rejuvenate your skin, hair, and teeth, all under one roof.

This state-of-the-art facility offers personalized treatments using the latest technology, performed by highly qualified and trained medical professionals, to ensure optimal results. The clinic’s plush facilities and professional staff provide an exceptional patient experience.

RMC specializes in modern dental techniques like polishing, whitening, scaling, braces, implants, and more to give patients a beautiful, new smile. Similarly, their aestheticians are experienced in a wide variety of advanced aesthetic services, such as Botox, laser treatment, PRP, derma fillers, RF, and other similar procedures.

Cutting-Edge Medical Aesthetic Treatments

RMC offers a wide range of medical and aesthetic treatments, including:

HydraFacial

A non-invasive, skin resurfacing, and rejuvenating treatment that cleans, exfoliates, extracts, hydrates, and protects with antioxidants to give you beautiful, hydrated skin and a more youthful look right away, with no downtime.

7D Hifu Treatment

A non-invasive fat-reducing treatment that rejuvenates the skin, minimizes wrinkles, and firms the skin’s texture and tone. The 7D HIFU makes it simple to perform a facelift and neck lift.

Micro-Needling

Aesthetic procedure that uses sharp needle tips to puncture the skin, and collagen production rises, reducing wrinkles and fine lines while improving skin texture. It combats acne scars, surgical scars, other scars, burns, enlarged pores, wrinkles, and stretch marks.

Laser Hair Removal

A method that employs laser pulses to remove hair. RMC’s cutting-edge laser equipment is your ticket to a world of instant, painless beauty, as they offer two types of technology: Diode Laser Machine and GentleLase Technology.

CO2 Fractional Laser

Used to treat acne scars, deep wrinkles, age spots, crow’s feet, enlarged oil glands, hyperpigmentation, sun damage, warts, moles, tattoos, and other skin problems. It is a non-invasive procedure that removes the top layers of damaged skin with a carbon dioxide laser.

Derma Fillers

An injectable treatment that helps minimize the appearance of wrinkles and restore lost volume and fullness in the face.

Botox

A treatment that weakens or paralyzes the contracting muscles. This treatment can reduce the lines and wrinkles around the eyes, forehead, nose, mouth, chin, jawline, and neck.

Face PRP

A treatment that promotes healing and increased collagen production. It helps people with wrinkles, sun damage, or scars to get tighter, fuller, and smoother skin.

BB Glow

A treatment to hide fine lines and wrinkles, freckles, and skin discoloration without having to reapply makeup all the time. The BB Glow aestheticians inject a potent colored pigment to speed up skin renewal and collagen formation.

Hair PRP

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) for hair is a growing treatment option for hair loss. This procedure involves taking your blood’s plasma and injecting it into your scalp to stimulate hair growth. RMC’s hair PRP treatment can help you achieve fuller, healthier, and more vibrant hair.

Vampire Facial

The “Vampire Facial” is a pain-free procedure that uses platelet-rich plasma from your own blood to make your skin look younger, fuller, tighter, and smoother. This procedure is perfect for people who want to rejuvenate their skin without undergoing surgery or using harsh chemicals.

Mesotherapy

Mesotherapy is a treatment that involves injecting vitamins, enzymes, hormones, and plant extracts into the skin to eliminate extra fat and tighten it. Mesotherapy can help you remove fat from various body parts, reduce cellulite, wrinkles, and lines, tighten loose skin, and lighten pigmented skin.

Laser Toenail Fungus Therapy

Fungal toenail infections are common, and “Laser Toenail Fungus Therapy” is an effective treatment option. Laser pulses go through the toenail and into the soft tissue, killing the hard-to-find fungus and promoting the growth of a new, healthy nail.

Warts (Laser) Removal

RMC’s CO2 laser can safely and effectively remove warts without harming the surrounding skin tissue. This procedure changes everything by killing the wart and controlling the immune system to eliminate any nearby warts.

Tattoo (Laser) Removal

If you have a tattoo that you no longer want, RMC’s Q-switched laser can safely and effectively shatter tattoo ink in the dermis with an intense pulse of light energy without harming the surrounding skin tissue.

Q-Switched Laser Therapy

Q-switched lasers can treat spider veins, acne scars, wrinkles, and fungus infections like athlete’s foot and toenail fungus. The “Q-switched” method allows Q-switch lasers to release short, intense bursts of light.

Double Chin Removal

A double chin, or fat under the chin, can make a person look older and heavier than they actually are. But with RMC, you can choose various double chin-eliminating treatments, including dermal fillers, Mesotherapy, Botox injections, and the gold standard, HIFU therapy.

Chemical Peel

During a chemical peel, the top layer of skin is removed by a chemical solution, revealing younger, healthier skin underneath. Chemical peels are commonly used to treat wrinkles, discolored skin, and facial scars.

Treatments for Acne Scars or Hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation and acne scars are unsightly skin conditions that can make you feel bad about yourself and limit your social life.

RMC provides you with several options for eliminating unsightly scars, including the Vampire Facial (PRP), micro-needling, chemical peels, laser therapy, and many more. These procedures have been shown to be safe, quick, invasive only a little bit, practical, and quick to heal.

RMC – The Right Solution

RMC is committed to providing the highest quality aesthetic and laser treatments to its patients. Their team of experienced dermatologists and aestheticians stay up-to-date on the latest advances in technology and techniques to ensure that their patients receive the best possible care.

Whether you are seeking a specific treatment or looking for a comprehensive approach to your skin health, RMC can help. They take the time to understand your unique needs and goals and develop a personalized treatment plan to achieve the best possible results.

