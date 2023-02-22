Babar Draws Comparison Between Mohammad Haris and Rizwan

Peshawar Zalmi have been performing well in the ongoing PSL season, thanks to their impressive opening pair and emerging players who are making an impact.

Mohammad Haris, who is playing as an opener for the team and proving to be a valuable asset under pressure, is one such player who has caught the attention.

ALSO READ No. 2 Ranked Bowler to Miss PSL 2023 After Sri Lanka Cricket Refuses to Issue NOC

Peshawar Zalmi captain, Babar Azam recently opened up about the wicket-keeper batter and his skills, abilities, and impact on the team during the ongoing season.

Babar Azam praised Haris for playing well under pressure and executing his game plans perfectly, just like Rizwan, Babar’s opening partner in the national team.

The all-format captain believes that Haris is making a similar impact as Rizwan and has the potential to become a destructive opening batter in T20 cricket.

Babar Azam also thanked veteran pacer, Wahab Riaz for sharing his experience with young pacers in the dressing room, which helped the bowling unit improve.

ALSO READ Another Multan Sultans’ Pacer Ruled Out of PSL 8

While responding to a question regarding Wahab Riaz, Babar said that his experience will benefit the youngsters in the team, and they will learn a lot from him.

The Lahore-born batter is also impressed with emerging player, Saim Ayub, who has showcased his class in the ongoing competition.

Babar believes that the performances of Saim will not only benefit him but also the team, because playing under pressure automatically improves one’s batting.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads