Pakistani Businessman Weighs Daughter With 69 KG Gold on Wedding in Dubai

A lavish wedding in Dubai has sparked outrage in which a Pakistani businessman weighed his daughter in gold as part of her dowry on her wedding.

The UAE-based businessman weighed his daughter on a scale with 69 kg gold bricks. The video and images of the incident have gone viral on social media.

The move has angered the netizens, with many of them criticizing the family’s actions as an extreme display of wealth.

As news of the wedding spread, citizens in both Pakistan and UAE expressed frustration. Many advised the businessman of donating the gold to Turkey-Syria earthquake victims or giving it away to charity.

As the controversy continues to rage, it remains to be seen whether the tycoon will face any repercussions.

However, the incident has served as a stark reminder of the growing divide between the ultra-rich and the rest of society. It also highlights the urgent need for economic equality and social justice.