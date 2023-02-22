Poco C55 Launched With 50MP Camera and 5,000 mAh Battery for Only $115

Right on time, the Poco C55 has arrived in the Indian market for cheap.
It is a rebranded Redmi 12C with a slightly different design, but the same hardware specs meant for different regions. The faux leather back sets it apart from its Redmi sibling.
The front features a tall 6.71-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate, but the touch sampling rate is 120Hz to keep the screen extra responsive. The screen has Panda Glass protection and a 5MP selfie camera sitting in a tiny notch.
The two cameras on the back include a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary depth helper.
On the inside, there is a Helio G85 chip just like the Redmi 12C and two memory configurations to choose from featuring 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage that is expandable through a microSD card. Like most other budget Xiaomi phones, this one also boots the dated Android 12 with Poco’s version of MIUI 13 on top.
There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard with 10W charging support through a micro USB port.
The Poco C55 will be available in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Forest Green colors for a starting price of $115.
Poco C55 Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali G52 MC2
- OS: Android 12, MIUI 13 for POCO
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 6.71″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1650 pixels resolution, 268 ppi, 120Hz touch sampling
- Memory:
- RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB
- Internal: 64 GB, 128 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Quad): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
0.08 MP (depth)
- Front: 5MP
- Colors: Cool Blue, Power Black, Forest Green
- Fingerprint sensor: Rear-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 10W fast charging
- Price: $115