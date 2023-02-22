Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 22nd, 2023: Imad’s Men Face the Multan Test

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 22, 2023 | 4:57 pm

Karachi Kings will play their first match away from home as they face Multan Sultans in tonight’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 encounter.

Karachi will be looking to continue their momentum and win their second match of the competition against a strong Multan side. After losing their opening three games, Karachi came back strongly to defeat their arch-rivals, Lahore Qalandars.

Multan, on the other hand, will be hoping to extend their winning run and continue their journey towards the PSL playoffs. They have won 3 and lost one in their four matches so far.

A win for Karachi will see them move to the second spot while Multan can extend their lead at the top with a win in the match.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue
Wednesday, 22 February Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings 6:00 pm (PKT) Multan Cricket Stadium

