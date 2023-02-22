Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 22nd, 2023: Imad’s Men Face the Multan Test

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Karachi Kings will play their first match away from home as they face Multan Sultans in tonight’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 encounter.

Karachi will be looking to continue their momentum and win their second match of the competition against a strong Multan side. After losing their opening three games, Karachi came back strongly to defeat their arch-rivals, Lahore Qalandars.

Multan, on the other hand, will be hoping to extend their winning run and continue their journey towards the PSL playoffs. They have won 3 and lost one in their four matches so far.

A win for Karachi will see them move to the second spot while Multan can extend their lead at the top with a win in the match.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Wednesday, 22 February Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings 6:00 pm (PKT) Multan Cricket Stadium

