Tesla to Launch a Small and Affordable Crossover in China

Autospy, a Korean tipster, published the photos of Tesla’s upcoming small hatchback. The Model 3 RWD is currently the cheapest Tesla in the lineup.

However, the upcoming model will become the new cheapest Tesla in the Automakers’ lineup. According to the details, the new entry-level Tesla will be the same size as the new Honda HR-V.

In October 2022, CEO Elon Musk announced that the EV maker is working on a next-generation platform that would be half the price of the Model 3 and Model Y. A model priced around the equivalent of Rs. 6.6 million is expected to debut in 2023.

Musk proposed a cheaper Tesla model in 2018, saying the company will produce it in 2021. He announced in June 2021 that the hatchback would debut in 2023.

At its September 2020 Battery Day event, Tesla revealed its tabless 4,680 battery cell design, which could reduce costs for the new model. The battery cell design has five times the energy density and six times the power to increase the battery range by 16%.

The date for the new car’s launch is unknown. However, given the photos of a seemingly complete SUV, the launch seems imminent.