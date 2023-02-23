Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 23rd, 2023: Zalmi Take on the United Test

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 23, 2023 | 3:56 pm

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Islamabad United will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Zalmi will be hoping to continue their momentum and win their second consecutive match. Peshawar currently sit at the third spot with 2 wins and one loss.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United will be looking to overcome their disappointing defeat against Multan Sultans and win their second match of the season. They have so far played only 2 matches, winning one and losing one.

A win for either side will see them climbing up the PSL 8 standings.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue
Thursday, 23 February Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United 7:00 pm (PKT) National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

