PSL Points Table as Lahore Qalandars Demolish Islamabad United

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 27, 2023 | 10:27 pm

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Lahore Qalandars continued their fine run as they defeated Islamabad United convincingly.

Lahore got off to a flyer as they took on the charge against Islamabad’s bowling unit. Fine contributions by Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Sikandar Raza, and Sam Billings helped them cross 200 for the second match in a row.

The mammoth total was out of reach for Islamabad United’s batting unit as Lahore tightened their grips. Islamabad’s batters failed to impress as Lahore dismissed them for only 90 runs as they comfortably defended the total.

Lahore won the match by 110 runs as they moved to the top spot in the PSL standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Lahore Qalandars 5 4 1 0 8 1.470
Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 8 0.844
Islamabad United 5 3 2 0 6 -0.334
Karachi Kings 6 2 4 0 4 0.862
Peshawar Zalmi 5 2 3 0 4 -1.332
Quetta Gladiators 5 1 4 0 2 -1.977

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


