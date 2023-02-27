PSL Points Table as Lahore Qalandars Demolish Islamabad United

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Lahore Qalandars continued their fine run as they defeated Islamabad United convincingly.

Lahore got off to a flyer as they took on the charge against Islamabad’s bowling unit. Fine contributions by Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Sikandar Raza, and Sam Billings helped them cross 200 for the second match in a row.

The mammoth total was out of reach for Islamabad United’s batting unit as Lahore tightened their grips. Islamabad’s batters failed to impress as Lahore dismissed them for only 90 runs as they comfortably defended the total.

Lahore won the match by 110 runs as they moved to the top spot in the PSL standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Lahore Qalandars 5 4 1 0 8 1.470 Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 8 0.844 Islamabad United 5 3 2 0 6 -0.334 Karachi Kings 6 2 4 0 4 0.862 Peshawar Zalmi 5 2 3 0 4 -1.332 Quetta Gladiators 5 1 4 0 2 -1.977

