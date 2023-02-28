Arshad Sharif’s Family Donates to NUST’s Endowment Fund in His Name

The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) announced through its official social media accounts on Monday, that the university has received a momentous donation from the family of Arshad Sharif, a highly regarded Pakistani journalist, writer, and TV news anchor.

The university has initiated the ‘Arshad Sharif Endowment Fund’ with the donation, the fund will provide two perpetual free seats for first-generation Mass Communication students who face financial constraints in pursuing their studies at NUST.

These seats will not only serve as a fitting tribute to Sharif’s tremendous contribution to journalism but also ensure that his exceptional work and legacy are continued.

The university expressed gratitude for the donation and said that the contribution will inspire and empower budding journalists and media personalities in Pakistan who aspire to receive quality higher education at NUST.

Sharif’s pioneering work in investigative journalism, as well as his coverage of numerous political events in Pakistan for both national and international news organizations, made him a highly respected and notable figure in the industry.

His remarkable contributions to reporting and journalism were recognized when he was bestowed with the prestigious Pride of Performance award by President Arif Alvi in March 2019.