Women University Swabi Announces Good News Regarding New Admissions

The Women University Swabi has announced to waive the age limit for women students seeking admission and remove all age-related restrictions in every department of the institute.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shahana Arooj, chaired the 25th meeting of the Academic Council of the University, where this decision was made.

ALSO READ Peshawar BRT Card’s Price Increased

The decision was made to address the issue of women dropping out of higher education after marriage, leaving their education incomplete.

All department heads and administrative officers attended the meeting, where various crucial academic decisions were taken.

With the landmark decision of opening the doors of the university to women of all ages, prospective students will be able to apply for admission on open merit.

ALSO READ Here’s All You Need to Know About Golden Visa in UAE

Additionally, the meeting approved the minutes of the first Board of Studies of the Language and Literature at the Department of English at the university, as well as the minutes of the 24th, 4th, 5th, and 6th Advanced Studies and Research Board.

The meeting also increased the admission fee for M.Phil and Ph.D. students at the rate of Rs.65000/- for science subjects and Rs.55000/- for humanities, respectively.