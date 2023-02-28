FIA Busts Illegal Educational Institution in Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad has initiated legal proceedings against Adnan Rasheed, running an illegal educational institution, who was arrested in E-11 on Monday.

As per the FIA spokesperson, the accused was compromising the prospects of the future generation by establishing an unlicensed organization named the “Technical Board and Training Council Islamabad”, and issuing counterfeit nursing and engineering diplomas and degree certificates.

According to the FIA officer, the accused was conducting an organized scam with several printing presses.

Furthermore, the group was issuing receipts for weapons that had not been purchased in conjunction with arms dealers. The alleged offender had even set up fraudulent websites and social media pages in the name of the technical institute.

The FIA team recovered a large number of forged technical degrees, nursing certifications, fraudulent PMDC licenses, and weapon receipts from the suspect’s possession during the operation.

Additionally, at the suspect’s office, multiple false seals of government entities, embassies, education boards, notary public, and foreign agencies were discovered.

The investigation further uncovered that the offenders charged exorbitant fees under the guise of online admission.

A complaint has been filed against five people, including the suspect, Rasheed. According to the FIA spokesman, the squad is presently undertaking operations to apprehend the other accomplices.