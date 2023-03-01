Study Reveals Cities in the UK Most Obsessed With Social Media

AskGamblers, a gambling website, has ranked Wrexham, a city in Wales, as the most social media-obsessed city in the United Kingdom (UK). AskGamblers analyzed the number of monthly Google searches made in 2022 for various social media platforms.

The study aimed to examine cities with the highest number of social media searches per 1,000 people. It mainly focused on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok.

On average, Wrexham has 116,780 searches for social media platforms every month. Facebook accounted for 90,500 of the monthly searches.

Norwich and Inverness are the 2nd and 3rd most social media-obsessed cities, respectively. Norwich has around 242,500 social media searches per month with Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as the most popular platforms.

Despite having the smallest population on the list, Inverness has 76,070 searches for social media platforms every month.

Bristol and Liverpool are the 4th and 5th most social media-obsessed cities, respectively. Bristol has approximately 643,600 searches for social media each month.

A spokesperson for AskGamblers stated,

“Despite the difference in some cities when it comes to interest in social media, it is clear that Facebook remains one of the most in-demand social media platforms. It will be interesting to see if data of this regional level ever becomes available for the likes of the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to see how the playing field varies.”

Below is the list of the top 10 most social media-obsessed cities in the UK: