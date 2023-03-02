Male Doctor Rapes Female Patient During Ultrasound Examination

A female patient was allegedly raped by a doctor at Jinnah Filter Hospital located on Wahdat Road in Lahore on Thursday.

According to reports, the victim, who is 22 years old, had gone to the hospital for her ultrasound, where Dr. Tahir administered sedative medication that left her semi-conscious.

While in a state of semi-consciousness, Dr. Tahir allegedly sexually assaulted the patient before fleeing the hospital.

The victim was subsequently taken to another hospital for medical treatment.

The victim’s husband filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case against Dr. Tahir and another individual.

On the other hand, Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident on the same day and demanded a report from CCPO Lahore.

As per reports, the CM condemned the act and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspect. “Rape with a patient at a hospital cannot be tolerated,” the CM stated firmly, assuring that the victim will receive justice.