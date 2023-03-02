This Basic Honda Motorcycle Costs as Much as a Used Corolla

Honda has launched the CB Unicorn motorcycle in Nigeria as an entry-level performance bike.

Hirohide Ichikawa, Managing Director of Honda Nigeria Limited, described the new product as “very reliable for commercial and private use” during his keynote address.

He stated that Honda’s business partners, distribution value chain, and personal users have collaborated to perfect the Honda Unicorn, which is popular in India and the Middle East.

Details

The bike has a fuel-injected 162.7cc single-cylinder engine that boasts 12.7 horsepower (hp) and 14 Newton meters (Nm) of torque. Being an economy commuter bike, CB Unicorn features a kick and self-starter, a five-speed transmission, and air-cooling for a low cost.

The company stated that the new bike has a robust diamond frame that can withstand abuse from bumpy roads. The remaining architecture is also basic to keep the bike within the reach of the masses.

While this might be true for the international market, the story is very much the opposite in Pakistan. Adjusted for the local currency value, the bike costs around Rs. 810,000.

This puts CB Unicorn deep into the 200cc bike category in Pakistan. Although, with its simplicity and reliability, the bike could still be a big commercial success, even in a volatile market such as Pakistan.