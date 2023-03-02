Multan Sultans Receive Huge Boost for Crucial PSL 2023 Matches

In a major boost for Multan Sultans, two star cricketers are set to join the squad for the crucial matches of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to media reports, Australian star cricketer, Tim David, and the West Indian pacer, Sheldon Cottrell, will be joining the squad in the upcoming days.

Tim David, who was one of the top performers for his side in the previous edition, will be joining the squad on March 4 and will be available for selection in the match against Lahore Qalandars.

On the other hand, Sheldon Cottrell, who was recently announced as a replacement player for Irish cricketer, Josh Little, will be joining the squad on March 7.

The Multan Sultans have already made a strong start to their campaign, winning four out of their six matches and currently sitting in the second spot of the points table.

The Sultans will be hoping that Tim David, who scored 278 runs in 11 innings at an average of 25.27 in the previous edition, can replicate his impressive performances this season.

The arrival of Tim David and Sheldon Cottrell has certainly added more excitement to the competition, and fans will be eagerly looking forward to their performances in the upcoming matches.

The former champions will be locking horns against the defending champions in their seventh game, which is scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

