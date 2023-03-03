Hasan Ali Takes a Stunner Against Karachi Kings [Video]

Hasan Ali displayed spectacular skills in the field to wave goodbye to Irfan Khan Niazi.

Karachi Kings’ young batter Irfan Khan Niazi was unable to utilize his second chance after his catch got dropped in the 18th over off Hasan Ali’s delivery as the latter showcased exceptional fielding skills to dismiss him.

Facing the first ball of the 19th over by Tom Curran, Irfan Khan hit the ball high above in the air. While it seemed safe from the fielder at first, Hasan Ali was quick enough to cover the ground and reach the ball just before it crossed the boundary.

He tossed it in towards Rassie van der Dussen who made no mistake, registering the most exceptional catch of the match and sending the young batter back to the pavilion for 30 runs.

