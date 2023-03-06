Pakistani Runner Makes Marathon History With Six-Star Medal Triumph

In yet another sporting achievement for Pakistan, Dr. Salman Khan made his country proud after he became the first Pakistani to complete all six major marathons in the world.

According to the details, these major marathons consist of runs in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City under the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

ALSO READ Gladiators Vs. Kings Head to Head Record in PSL

This is a great achievement for the Pakistani runner, who completed the Tokyo marathon on March 5. 11 Pakistan-born athletes participated in the Tokyo marathon, including five women.

While speaking to the media before the race, Dr. Salman Khan, who is now entitled to the Abbott Six Star Medal, said that the six-star medal was very important for him and his country.

Salman further added that he would like to run in the Paris Olympic Marathon in 2024 and also to compete in the Boston Marathon every year since it allows him to interact with people.

Dr. Salman Khan also advised those who intend to participate in the marathon to “enjoy the run”. He emphasized the need for consistency and dedication to achieve the coveted medal.

In his message to Pakistani-born runner, Salman stated that he wants to inspire his countrymen and also advised them to try their best as “nothing is impossible”.

Apart from Salman Khan, Hamid Butt, Rabia Naeem, Ayesha Qamar, Fahad Mukhtar, Prem Kumar, Huma Rehman, Fawad Karim, Ayesha Akhtar, Hasan Tajdar, and Sara Lodhi were among the other Pakistanis who participated in the Tokyo marathon.