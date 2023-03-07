PSL Points Table as Peshawar Put One Step in Playoffs

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Peshawar Zalmi put one foot into the playoffs after a solid win against Lahore Qalandars.
Saim Ayub and Babar Azam got Zalmi off to a blistering start with a sensational century stand. Tom Kohler-Cadmore added to the total with a quickfire innings. Qalandars bowling unit made a good comeback as they managed to restrict Zalmi to 207 runs.
Qalandars got off to a horrid start as they lost wickets on regular intervals. Zalmi did not let Lahore get within reach of the target and despite a solid stand between Hussain Talat and Shaheen Afridi, Lahore were unable to chase down the target.
Zalmi won the match by 35 runs as they maintained their fourth spot and subsequently knocked Karachi out of the tournament.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Lahore Qalandars (Q)
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|0.938
|Islamabad United (Q)
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|-0.093
|Multan Sultans
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.568
|Peshawar Zalmi
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|-0.509
|Karachi Kings
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|0.358
|Quetta Gladiators
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-1.344
Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads