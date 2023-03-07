PSL Points Table as Peshawar Put One Step in Playoffs

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 7, 2023 | 6:11 pm

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Peshawar Zalmi put one foot into the playoffs after a solid win against Lahore Qalandars.

Saim Ayub and Babar Azam got Zalmi off to a blistering start with a sensational century stand. Tom Kohler-Cadmore added to the total with a quickfire innings. Qalandars bowling unit made a good comeback as they managed to restrict Zalmi to 207 runs.

Qalandars got off to a horrid start as they lost wickets on regular intervals. Zalmi did not let Lahore get within reach of the target and despite a solid stand between Hussain Talat and Shaheen Afridi, Lahore were unable to chase down the target.

Zalmi won the match by 35 runs as they maintained their fourth spot and subsequently knocked Karachi out of the tournament.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Lahore Qalandars (Q) 8 6 2 0 12 0.938
Islamabad United (Q) 7 5 2 0 10 -0.093
Multan Sultans 7 4 3 0 8 0.568
Peshawar Zalmi 7 4 3 0 8 -0.509
Karachi Kings 9 2 7 0 4 0.358
Quetta Gladiators 8 2 6 0 4 -1.344

