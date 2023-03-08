Shadab Khan Gets Hilarious Ben Stokes Comments After On-Field Incident

During the 24th game of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), star all-rounder, Shadab Khan, was caught using inappropriate language on the stumps mic.

The incident occurred in the match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which ended in the favor of Shadab’s side in a thrilling finish.

Shadab was dismissed at a crucial time when he was batting on 44 runs from 25 balls while chasing a huge target of 206 runs.

The Islamabad United captain hit the ground in anger after being clean-bowled by Ihsanullah, knowing the importance of his wicket, particularly at that stage of the game.

Despite Shadab’s dismissal, United managed to chase the total in the final over with one ball to spare, thanks to a brilliant batting display from Faheem Ashraf, who scored 51* runs off 26 balls.

Shadab, who took two crucial wickets and scored 44 runs, including three sixes and three fours, was in supreme touch with both bat and ball.

Currently, Shadab Khan-led United have secured six wins out of their eight matches and have already qualified for the playoffs of the ongoing season.

Here are some social media reactions:

Not in front of the stump mic shadab bro 💀 pic.twitter.com/hG8ZMyeht7 — haris. (@hariszz77) March 7, 2023

nahhh this was so loud 😭pic.twitter.com/k7QAO0zrBe — inaba🇵🇰| shadab khan stan (@inabaabelfaroqi) March 7, 2023

Pretty clear to hear what Shadab Khan thought of his dismissal. Another superb piece of bowling from Ihsanullah clocked at 150.5 km/h#PSL8 #IUvMS — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) March 7, 2023

