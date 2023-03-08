Tayyab Tahir Declares PSL Easier Than Domestic Cricket [Exclusive]

Emerging batter Tayyab Tahir revealed that he found the PSL 8 easier as compared to domestic cricket in terms of batting as he talked to ProPakistani about his memorable debut for Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings’ Tayyab Tahir shared his PSL experience, expressing how much he valued the recognition he received for his hard work, as it boosts his confidence and gives him the motivation to do well. Tayyab emphasized the significance of the PSL as a platform for young players to showcase their skills and shine on the global cricket stage.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Hails Umar Akmal as Biggest Match Winner in Pakistan

As a member of the Karachi Kings, Tayyab acknowledged the guidance and mentorship provided by senior player, Shoaib Malik, who has been instrumental in honing his skills, from building an innings to improving his fielding. He credited his training regimen, which involved practicing with different bowlers at his club, for his ability to face a variety of bowling styles.

Tayyab noted that despite being a bigger league, the PSL is easier for batters as compared to the domestic level due to the batting-friendly tracks in the league. However, he acknowledged that performing well in the league requires handling pressure effectively.

Tayyab listed Kane Williamson of New Zealand and Jason Roy of England among his favorite cricketers.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/6dXhLVWzJQE

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/6dXhLVWzJQE?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/6dXhLVWzJQE?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/6dXhLVWzJQE





Regarding his PSL debut, Tayyab shared that his plan was to keep the scoreboard ticking, which resulted in him scoring a fifty against Multan Sultans.

He also expressed hope that he would soon get an opportunity to represent Pakistan at the international level.