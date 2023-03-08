PSL Points Table as Quetta Keeps Hopes Alive With Record-Breaking Run Chase

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Quetta kept their hopes alive in the competition after a historic run chase against Peshawar Zalmi.

Zalmi started the proceedings with a sensational opening partnership between Saim Ayub and Babar Azam. Babar scored his first PSL century as he helped his side to a mammoth total of 240/2.

Quetta got off to a blistering start courtesy of Martin Guptill and Jason Roy. Jason Roy steered the run chase with a blockbuster century as he guided Gladiators to their third win in the competition.

Quetta won the match by 8 wickets as they moved to the fifth spot and gave themselves a chance to qualify for the next round.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Lahore Qalandars (Q) 8 6 2 0 12 0.938 Islamabad United (Q) 8 6 2 0 12 -0.036 Multan Sultans 8 4 4 0 8 0.473 Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 4 0 8 -0.580 Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -1.120 Karachi Kings 9 2 7 0 4 0.358

