PSL Points Table as Quetta Keeps Hopes Alive With Record-Breaking Run Chase

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Quetta kept their hopes alive in the competition after a historic run chase against Peshawar Zalmi.
Zalmi started the proceedings with a sensational opening partnership between Saim Ayub and Babar Azam. Babar scored his first PSL century as he helped his side to a mammoth total of 240/2.
Quetta got off to a blistering start courtesy of Martin Guptill and Jason Roy. Jason Roy steered the run chase with a blockbuster century as he guided Gladiators to their third win in the competition.
Quetta won the match by 8 wickets as they moved to the fifth spot and gave themselves a chance to qualify for the next round.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Lahore Qalandars (Q)
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|0.938
|Islamabad United (Q)
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|-0.036
|Multan Sultans
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|0.473
|Peshawar Zalmi
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|-0.580
|Quetta Gladiators
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-1.120
|Karachi Kings
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|0.358
Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads