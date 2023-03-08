PSL Points Table as Quetta Keeps Hopes Alive With Record-Breaking Run Chase

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 8, 2023 | 10:50 pm

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Quetta kept their hopes alive in the competition after a historic run chase against Peshawar Zalmi.

ALSO READ

Zalmi started the proceedings with a sensational opening partnership between Saim Ayub and Babar Azam. Babar scored his first PSL century as he helped his side to a mammoth total of 240/2.

Quetta got off to a blistering start courtesy of Martin Guptill and Jason Roy. Jason Roy steered the run chase with a blockbuster century as he guided Gladiators to their third win in the competition.

ALSO READ

Quetta won the match by 8 wickets as they moved to the fifth spot and gave themselves a chance to qualify for the next round.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Lahore Qalandars (Q) 8 6 2 0 12 0.938
Islamabad United (Q) 8 6 2 0 12 -0.036
Multan Sultans 8 4 4 0 8 0.473
Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 4 0 8 -0.580
Quetta Gladiators 9 3 6 0 6 -1.120
Karachi Kings 9 2 7 0 4 0.358

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points TablePSL Squads

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


lens

Mahira Khan Looks Resplendent in New Zara Shah Jahan Collection
Read more in lens

proproperty

3 Major Dams to Address Water Crisis in Quetta Proposed
Read more in proproperty
close
>