Huawei and Changan Are Testing a Premium Electric Sedan

By Waleed Shah | Published Mar 15, 2023 | 5:02 pm

Huawei and Changan’s electric car brand Avatr are planning to launch a sporty sedan soon. Nio and Changan founded the company in 2018, but Nio’s stake was reduced and the company left. Changan retained 41% of the company while CATL took over 17%.

Huawei provides a complete platform for Avatr vehicles despite not owning any shares in the company. Huawei sells the Avatr 11 electric SUV through its showrooms.

Dubbed Avatar 12, the electric sedan was revealed in a recent design patent filing. Its front and rear are almost identical to the Avatr 11 SUV. Although being a sedan, it will be much sleeker than its sibling.

Huawei powertrains will power both vehicles, according to Chinese media outlets. The powertrains constitute two 578 hp electric motors, and 90kWh and 116kWh CATL-sourced batteries. Huawei’s Harmony OS and EP1 platform will power both vehicles.

We can estimate the Avatar 12’s driving range will surpass that of 11’s, which has an estimated range of 555 km with a 90kW battery pack or 680km with a 116kWh battery pack.

The Avatr 12 is in advanced testing, and photographers were able to take interior photos of the test cars in China. The sedan has the same lines, steering wheel, and massive center screen as the Avatr 11.

The pre-production Avatr 12 will debut at the Shanghai Auto Show next month, and the company promises deliveries this year.


