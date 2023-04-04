PDMA Punjab Issues Flood Risk Warning After Latest Rainfall Spell

The Director General (DG) of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, Ft-Lt Imran Qureshi, has cautioned that the recent rainfall poses a threat of flood in the rain-fed streams of DG Khan, which are linked to the Koh-e-Suleman Range.

To prepare for any flood-like situation in their respective districts, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of DG Khan, Taunsa, and Rajanpur have received a circular requesting timely reporting. The respective districts have also been asked to provide reports on losses caused by the recent rainfall.

In a press statement, the DG instructed the DCs to activate their control rooms and keep rescue teams on high alert to ensure prompt response to emergency situations. All districts of Punjab, including the provincial control room of the PDMA, have fully operational emergency operation centers that are monitoring the situation 24/7.

According to the DG, all necessary measures have been taken to safeguard citizens from flood-related disasters, in line with the directives of the Punjab government. He also stated that relevant institutions have put their staff and heavy machinery on alert to ensure the safety of life and property.

Until Tuesday night, various parts of Punjab are expected to experience strong winds and the possibility of thunder, lightning, and rainfall. These include Lahore, Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhu­pura, Nankana Sahib, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, and Bahawalnagar. Heavy rainfall and hail are expected in some areas.

The DG advised farmers to irrigate their crops based on the weather forecast and take necessary precautions. He also urged travelers and tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions and contact the PDMA helpline 1129 in case of an emergency to ensure their safety.