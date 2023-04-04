Private Airline Makes Emergency Landing at Karachi Airport

A private airline’s plane was flying from Islamabad to Jeddah when it encountered a technical failure, forcing it to make an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. With more than 150 passengers on board, the captain quickly notified Karachi Air Traffic Control of the issue, and the plane successfully landed at the airport.

According to airport authorities, the flight was originally scheduled to land in Jeddah but was rerouted due to the essential inspections required after the incident occurred.

ALSO READ AirSial Announces Discounts for Cardholders of Various Banks

Earlier this week, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft PK-783 from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport to Toronto made a medical emergency landing at Oslo Airport in Norway.

Reports revealed the reason for the landing to be a medical emergency concerning an onboard passenger called Syed Javed, whose low blood pressure and unconsciousness necessitated immediate medical attention.

Via Geo News